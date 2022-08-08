Boosie Badazz Put NBA YoungBoy On Notice Over Lil Nas X Collab

Boosie Badazz plans to confront NBA YoungBoy about collaborating with Lil Nas X.

Boosie Badazz does not make any qualms about not being a fan of Lil Nas X. He’s spewed a lot about his reasons why on social media and has been chastised by some fans while praised by others.

Boosie’s dislike of the young artist is so much that he became irate when the “Industry Baby” and NBA YoungBoy collaborated on “Late To Da Party (F*CK BET).” While many felt that was just because of his dislike for Nas X, he recently revealed on VladTV that there was a bit more to his disgust with the move.

Boosie Badazz says if he ever meets YoungBoy again, he intends to tell him just why he was so upset. Even though it seems like he didn’t really want to get onto all his reasons as he probably didn’t want to revisit the issue, he explained that he believes that he thought YoungBoy was just like him.

As such, he believed it was the “Proud of Myself” rapper’s duty to understand that they both represent a certain group of people and that their actions can affect those people. He added that’s why he tries “stay a hundred.”

He didn’t go into further details as he said it’s not something he wanted to discuss on camera but rather with the NBA Youngboy himself. However, he did confirm that he and YoungBoy haven’t spoken since the song came out back in June.

The track was meant to be a diss aimed at Black Entertainment Television (BET) after Lil Nas X was not nominated for a single award at the 2022 BET Awards. The video shows some graphic feelings the young rapper has about BET.

While some feel he was justified in going after the organization, there’s not a lot he could do that wouldn’t piss off Bossie since he made his feelings very much known about the young artist’s sexuality.

Last October, Lil Nas X even decided to stand up for himself by trolling the “Crazy” rapper and joking that they may have a collab in the future. Something he may have regretted following the expletive-filled rant that Boosie posted on Twitter.

Boosie Twitter

Lil Nas X never responded and recently revealed that he’s a fan of Bossie’s music. He shared that he enjoyed listening to Boosie Badazz in the club and liked his music. During that interview, he also said that if somebody has beef with him, that doesn’t mean he has beef with them.

Boosie is no stranger to controversy and is known for always speaking his mind, which sometimes also means trouble for him on social media. Last month July 14, his former Instagram page @americasmostwantedig was taken down.

The Baton Rouge veteran believed it was because of the video of his recent detainment by police, which was posted. The video shows the rapper verbally assaulting officers during the encounter. He blamed Facebook’s owner Mark Zuckerberg and Instagram head Adam Mosseri for the page’s deletion.

Most recently, he received negative backlash after he posted on Instagram questioning the United States VP, Kamala Harris’ role in Brittney Griner’s nine-year sentence for a marijuana vape in Russia.

“And the Vice President, as a Black woman, you supposed to be on the frontline to get that Black woman out of jail! Nine damn years. Y’all f***ed up in this world!” he said in one part of his rant.