Boosie Badazz Dropping “Heartfelt” Album Same Day As Kanye West & Lil Durk

Boosie Badazz readies new album, Heartfelt.

It will be three the hard way come February 22nd as the Baton Rouge rapper recently announced that, like Kanye West and Lil Durk, he too will be releasing an album that day. The release date appears to be a deliberate attempt to shuffle things up with his fellow co-workers, as he took to Twitter to make the announcement, dishing “I’m dropping my album the same day as @kanye west n @lildurk 2/22/22.”

Though most record labels typically drop tracks and albums on a Friday so that fans and music buyers have the weekend to listen and stream what they like, the significance of the “2-22-22″ reverberate globally as a date that will not come again.

Several individuals have also found meaning in the date as it is said to symbolize a good omen. Thus, it is the perfect time to put that musical energy out into the universe. The date holds significance for the “Donda” artiste as he had previously stated that the date is of astrological importance to him.

“According to the stars, the United States is finally getting a spiritual makeover with its first-ever Pluto return on February 22, 2022. Astrologically, a Pluto return is when the heavenly body returns to the same position in a birth chart where it was when the chart began.”

Kanye West’s album will be called Donda 2, while Lil Durk’s is titled 7220. Boosie Badazz’s comes through with Heartfelt, a project he promised will compete with Ye and Durk.

Bets are now on as to whose album fans will listen to first but more importantly, which one will rack up sales and outshine the others.

Boosie Badazz fans are hoping that his latest project will see his return to what matters most, which is concentrating on music and staying away from drama. The “Don’t Give A F*ck” entertainer had quite an eventful year in 2021 wherein he had his Instagram shut down for explicit content, was arrested and got caught up beefing with rapper Lil Nas X.

Boosie has ten studio albums to his credit and over thirty mixtapes but has not hit the number one position since 2006 with his Warner Bros studio debut “Bad Azz.”