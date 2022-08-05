Boosie, 50 Cent & Meek Mill Reacts To Brittney Griner Prison Sentence In Russia

Boosie Badazz, 50 Cent, Meek Mill and more reacts to Brittney Griner’s prison sentence in Russia for drug conviction.

Brittney Griner was sentenced to close to 10 years in prison after she was found guilty of drug possession and drug smuggling with criminal intent on Thursday in a Russian court. The WNBA star was also fined 1 million rubles or $16,300 U.S. dollars along with the sentence in what has been a high-profile pull and tug by the Russian and American governments.

According to Russian prosecutors, Griner had less than a gram of cannabis oil and a vape pen in her luggage when she was arrested by Russian police in February, ABC News reported.

The Biden Administration has called on the Russian government to release Griner, and it has also negotiated a swap of prisoners by offering to release a Russian man accused of plotting to kill Americans and selling arms to Colombia. However, these have not been heeded.

On Thursday, after the sentencing, many Hip Hop community members reacted to Griner’s sentence, which they called harsh.

Among those reacting were several celebrities, including Boosie Badazz and 50 Cent. In an Instagram video, Boosie says that the government did not do enough to get Griner home because she is a black woman.

“How the hell that girl get nine years for a weed pen? And the USA ain’t doing nothing about it, you tell me that. If that was Taylor Swift it would be a peace treaty right now. They would be drafting to go to war, for a weed pen, nine years,” the Louisiana rapper said.

The rapper also called out Vice President Kamala Harris for not speaking up.

“What that shows for black women in the United States, and the Vice President, for a black woman, you supposed to be on the frontline, you supposed to be on the frontline to get that woman out of jail.”

50 Cent also reacted as he said the basketball athlete is caught in geopolitics between the two countries.

“This is wild, smh you don’t ever want to get caught up in the politics,” 50 Cent wrote on Instagram. “They are gonna tell her like 10 years for a vape pin watch.”

Radio Host Angie Martinez also reacted to the sentence as she called on the U.S government to intervene to help Griner.

“BRING HER HOME,” Martinez wrote on Instagram. “9 years for oil in a vape pen?! this poor woman is a political pawn and it’s disgusting and f**kin infuriating!”

Meek Mill also tweeted a message, “Free BG … let’s fight for her!!!!!!!”

In the meantime, Chuck D also warned against breaking the rules in foreign countries like Russia, which has anti-American sentiment.

“I’ve taken hundreds of artists personnel across the earth …number 1 message dont Fcuk with these govts on any sht,” he said. “BG has been used & abused dangled by D-evils. Here NRA & image gangsters must know that the killing machines of War ain’t a movie. While all can only sit watch pray,” he added.

Brittney’s wife, Cherelle Griner, has not reacted to her sentence as yet. Last month, she revealed that she had spoken to President Biden about helping to get Griner safely back to America.