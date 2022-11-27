‘Book thrown’ at alleged gunman who ‘shot cop during robbery attempt’ Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Forty-five-year-old Kevin Brown, a labourer of Duncans Pen, Spanish Town, St Catherine has been charged with assault with intent to rob, shooting with intent, wounding with intent, illegal possession of firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, and malicious destruction of property following an incident in the parish on Friday, November 11.

Reports from the Spanish Town police are that about 9:05 pm on that date, Brown was aboard a Toyota Hiace motor vehicle posing as a passenger. Upon reaching a section of Old Harbour Road, he brandished a firearm and demanded money from the now complainant, who managed to escape from the alleged assault and the vehicle.

The now accused reportedly gave chase, but was intercepted by a police team which was in the area.

In an attempt to elude the law enforcers, he reportedly opened gunfire at them, hitting one of the officers in the process.

The fire was returned by the law enforcers.

Shortly afterwards, the now accused man turned up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

He was identified and was apprehended.

He was subsequently charged after a question-and-answer interview with investigators.

His court date is being finalised.

NewsAmericasNow.com