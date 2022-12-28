Body with gunshot wounds found on road in Claxton Bay

·1 min read
Home
Caribbean News
Body with gunshot wounds found on road in Claxton Bay
The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: Trinidad and Tobago Newsday

News

File photo –

Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III) police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a man whose body was found on the roadside in Claxton Bay on Tuesday morning.

Up until Tuesday afternoon, the victim’s identity was unknown.

A police report said at 7 am, the body was spotted off Dump Road near the Forres Park landfill.

The victim was wearing a pair of short pants and a jersey with long sleeves. Part of a bed sheet was wrapped around and partially covered the body.

See also

Anyone with information about the murder can call homicide police in San Fernando at 652-0495 or the nearest police station.

People can also call the police at 555, 999 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477) or report it via the TTPS App.

NewsAmericasNow.com