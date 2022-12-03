Body of Westmoreland woman found in shallow grave Loop Jamaica

The Westmoreland police are seeking an individual for questioning in connection with the killing of a woman whose decomposing body was found in a shallow grave behind her house Friday morning.

The deceased has been identified as 40-year-old Kerry-Ann Williams of Mount Airy district, Westmoreland.

Reports from the Negril Police are that at about 7:30 a.m., lawmen visited the home of Williams subsequent to her not being seen for a period of time.

Checks were made and Williams’ decomposing body was found buried in a shallow grave to the rear of the premises.

Further checks revealed that the body had a stab wound to its torso. The scene was processed and the body was removed to the morgue pending post-mortem.

Lawmen are appealing to the suspect to turn himself into the police immediately.

Meanwhile, anyone with information that can assist with the investigation is being asked to contact the Negril Police at 876-925-4857, Police 119 emergency number, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest Police Station.