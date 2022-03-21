Body of Missing Man Found

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 19, 2022 (RSCNPF): The Police have found the body of 40-year-old Mario Riley who was reported missing on March 06, 2022.

Friday evening, Riley’s body was found semi-clad along a dirt road leading to Beaumont Park in Dieppe Bay.

Personnel from the Forensic Department processed the scene and items of evidential value were collected.

The Police are appealing to persons who might have information regarding this incident to contact the Tabernacle Police Station by dialling 465-7227, the Violent Crime Unit by dialling 467-1887, 467-1888, 662-3468, their nearest Police Station or the crime hotline at 707.