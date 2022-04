The content originally appeared on: ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation

By: Merv-Ann Thompson

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 6, 2022 (ZIZ Newsroom) — Police have confirmed that a body was discovered in the Fountain Estate Mountain area located behind Stapleton on Tuesday.

There has been no official identification as yet, as police are continuing to investigate the matter.

Identification will be released after an autopsy has been conducted in a few days.