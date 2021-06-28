British overseas territory is known to be a midpoint in the Caribbean for people smugglers taking migrants to US. A boat drifting carrying 20 dead people, including two children, has been found drifting off the coast of Turks and Caicos. The vessel was discovered by fishermen one mile off the coast of Grand Turk island […]
Boat with 20 Dead Bodies Found Drifting Off Turks & Caicos Islands – The St Kitts Nevis Observer
British overseas territory is known to be a midpoint in the Caribbean for people smugglers taking migrants to US. A boat drifting carrying 20 dead people, including two children, has been found drifting off the coast of Turks and Caicos. The vessel was discovered by fishermen one mile off the coast of Grand Turk island […]
Boat with 20 Dead Bodies Found Drifting Off Turks & Caicos Islands – The St Kitts Nevis Observer
British overseas territory is known to be a midpoint in the Caribbean for people smugglers taking migrants to US. A boat drifting carrying 20 dead people, including two children, has been found drifting off the coast of Turks and Caicos. The vessel was discovered by fishermen one mile off the coast of Grand Turk island […]