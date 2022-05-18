‘BMF’ Star Lil Meech Arrested In Miami For Theft Of $250K Richard Mille Watch

BMF star Lil Meech was arrested in Miami on fraud charges over a high priced Richard Mille watch.

It looks like Lil Meech might be in some big trouble. That’s at least according to reports that he was arrested in Miami on Monday, May 16. Apparently, he was arrested in connection with organized fraud of over $50,000 in the first degree and grand theft of over $100,000 in the first degree. Both charges carrying hefty prison time if he is convicted.

Lil Meech shot to the limelight after he became the lead actor in 50 Cent’s hit BMF (Black Mafia Family) series on the STARZ television network. If the charges stick, he could now be looking at 60 years in jail. That’s a long sentence considering he’s just 20-years-old.

Lil Meech is, of course, the son of the infamous former drug lord known as Demetrius Flenory Sr. The seriousness of the charges is reflected by the fact that organized fraud is ranked number three under the state of Florida’s punishment code. What could bring even more trouble for him is the fact that since the FBI has jurisdiction over cases such as these and it could potentially become a federal matter.

His dad Big Meech is currently serving a 30-year prison sentence for running a cocaine-trafficking ring throughout the United States. There have been countless references to his well-oiled drug company in rap songs, and he is also well respected in the hip-hop community.

Allegedly the two official charges are Organized Fraud in the First Degree and Grand Theft in the First Degree. In the first charge, he is facing 30 years as the fraud he’s charged with is more than $50,000, which means it is a first-degree felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

In the second charge, he is also facing another 30 years as Grand Theft is classified as a first-degree felony, punishable by up to 30 years in prison, with a maximum fine of $10,000.

According to TMZ, Lil Meech, whose real name is Demetrius Flenory Jr., stole a Richard Mille watch worth $250K. Miami PD says the actor made a down payment on the pricey watch at Miami’s Haimov Jewelers using his $80,000 Rolex watch. Meech allegedly failed to pay off the balance and even tried to trade same Richard Mille for another one at a different jewelry store.

Lil Meech has since been released on bond, but still faces years in prison if convicted.