Blueface Bought Jaidyn Alexis A 4 Story House For Christmas

Blueface revealed a new house he bought for his fiancée Jaidyn Alexis. The two got engaged last month, but the relationship hit the rocks after the “Barbie rapper left him for allegedly trying to hook up with Chrisean Rock.

It seems that the pair are back together as they were spotted performing in Salt Lake City last weekend, and now, Blueface says he’s gifting Jaidyn her dream home as a Christmas present. While sharing a video, Blueface told the mother of two, “Merry Christmas,” while she reacted in surprise- “Oh no, you’re not getting me this.”

“What you think?” Do you want it or not?” Blueface asked Jaidyn while getting into the elevator with his excited son.

Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis

“It’s yours. It’s already a done deal. Btw if you didn’t know, I know I told you I was coming to show you; I already signed you up, baby,” the California rapper said.

Blueface continued, “New house for the fam on behalf of Blueface, man. It’s my Christmas present to Jaidyn Alexis. She deserves it. She’s earned it. House damn near nicer than mine, four stories with an elevator.”

The “Thotiana” rapper also showed off the home’s interior, which includes modern lighting and fixtures and features stairs and the home’s rooms. More details about the house and its cost were not available. However, fans reacted to the video, with many surmising that Blueface spent Jaidyn’s Columbia Records label money on the home and claiming that he bought it out of his pocket.

It’s not the first time the rapper has been accused of doing something like that, as Chrisean Rock claimed he bought diamond necklaces for her using her Zeus cheques.

“She just got a record deal. She brought herself the house n don’t know it,” one fan said.

Another added, “She’s been eyeing this house to buy for herself, he beat her to it by buying it FOR HER in HER NAME. I don’t know why y’all think this girl has no sense. She’s extremely smart & obviously covered by God. Congratulations, girl.”

“Remember he was buying Chrisean chains with her OWN money smh,” one woman quipped. “Hopefully, they have furniture in the kid’s room…” another said.