Blue Marlin Swim Academy to Host Easter Monday Swim Competition

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 11, 2022 — Blue Marlin Swim Academy is gearing up to host its Easter Monday Swim Competition next Monday.

Students from swim academies such as the Paradise Inn and the St. Kitts and Nevis Safaris will be competing against each other for top prizes.

All swimmers and their coaches will enter free while non-club members will be charged a fee to enter.

The Blue Marlin Swim Academy’s Easter Monday Swim Competition will take place at Bird Rock Beach on Monday 18th April at 11 am.