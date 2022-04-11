Blue Marlin Swim Academy to Host Easter Monday Swim Competition

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Blue Marlin Swim Academy to Host Easter Monday Swim Competition
The content originally appeared on: ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 11, 2022 — Blue Marlin Swim Academy is gearing up to host its Easter Monday Swim Competition next Monday.

Students from swim academies such as the Paradise Inn and the St. Kitts and Nevis Safaris will be competing against each other for top prizes.

All swimmers and their coaches will enter free while non-club members will be charged a fee to enter.

See also

The Blue Marlin Swim Academy’s Easter Monday Swim Competition will take place at Bird Rock Beach on Monday 18th April at 11 am.