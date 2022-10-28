Blue Diamond Resorts Announces The Reopening Of Starfish Saint Lucia

News Americas, CANCUN, Mexico, Oct. 28, 2022: Blue Diamond Resorts is thrilled to announce the reopening of their Starfish St. Lucia resort on November 1st, 2022. After a temporary pause to operations, the all-inclusive resort is all set to welcome guests and make them part of an enhanced and thoughtfully designed experience for families, including revamped amenities and the highest quality of service.

“Saint Lucia is a destination that has a lot to offer. We have worked tirelessly to make our guests feel safe and happy to visit our resort with one of the most extensive all-inclusive offerings on the island”, said Gaurav ‘G’ Sindhi, Vice President of Operations – Eastern Caribbean for Blue Diamond Resorts. “We are very excited to have our clients back in paradise and to continue expanding the opportunities for travelers and our teams.”

Nestled on the pristine white-sand shores of Rodney Bay, this 140-room family resort is surrounded by the lush landscapes that Saint Lucia is famous for. Guests staying at Starfish St. Lucia can look forward to comfortable accommodations with either sweeping views of the resort’s gardens or the bay, modernized amenities, a variety of dining options and bars, play area for kids, spa and fitness center at the neighboring resort, as well as exclusive beachfront venues for weddings and honeymoons.

Blue Diamond Resorts, as a hotel management company, continues to expand its property portfolio and with the reopening of Starfish St. Lucia, promises to provide an enhanced experience through top-notch service from its friendly staff that will make every family vacation nothing short of memorable.

If you would like further information or to take advantage of our limited-time reopening offer, visit www.starfishresorts.com/resort/saint-lucia and use the promo code “GRANDREOPENING” when booking before October 31st.

About Blue Diamond Resorts

Blue Diamond Resorts encompasses over 45 properties, exceeding 18,000 rooms in eight countries located in the most popular holiday destinations in the Caribbean. Its nine leading hotel brands include the Award-winning, All-In Luxury® Royalton Luxury Resorts, where Everyone is Family. Whether guests come as friends, parents, kids, couples, weddings, corporate or incentive retreats, or solo travelers everyone is family in these properties that feature personalized services and signature amenities including All-In Connectivity™, DreamBed™, and the Sports Event Guarantee™. To refocus on valued relationships and friendships, Hideaway at Royalton offers an adults-only experience with exclusive dining and preferred accommodations to enhance Togetherness among their guests. Party Your Way at Royalton CHIC Resorts, an adults-only vibrant and effervescent all-inclusive brand to revel in the unexpected. Mystique by Royalton is Miles from Ordinary, offering their visitors the chance to connect with their surroundings in a boutique-style resort collection full of endless beauty and hip vibes. In Jamaica, Grand Lido Negril offers guests over the age of 21, a unique and all-inclusive Au Naturel vacation along with a secluded shore for the utmost privacy. Memories Resorts & Spa offers a vacation designed whether you´re planning a family vacation, reuniting with friends, or just have a relaxing moment with your significant other, while Starfish Resorts provides amazing value, breathtaking surroundings, and rich culture and heritage. Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts invites guests to Vacation Like A Star™ with an engaging and interactive experience, plus famous pop culture items from iconic movies, music, and sports while you will Dodge the Paparazzi at Planet Hollywood Adult Scene where your adults-only vacation will be the center of fascination and attention with glam and exclusivity.

To learn more about Blue Diamond Resorts, please visit www.bluediamondresorts.com