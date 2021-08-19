By Rebecca Kheel The Hill Billions of dollars of U.S. weapons are now in the hands of the Taliban following the quick collapse of Afghan security forces that were trained to use the military equipment. Among the items seized by the Taliban are Black Hawk […]
Billions in US Weaponry, Aircaft Seized by Taliban – The St Kitts Nevis Observer
By Rebecca Kheel The Hill Billions of dollars of U.S. weapons are now in the hands of the Taliban following the quick collapse of Afghan security forces that were trained to use the military equipment. Among the items seized by the Taliban are Black Hawk […]