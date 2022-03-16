Billionaire hedge fund owner to join Chicago Cubs owners in Chelsea bid

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Ken Griffin, the billionaire owner and founder of hedge fund Citadel and high-speed trading firm Citadel Securities, will join the Ricketts family, the owners of Major League Baseball’s Chicago Cubs, in a formal bid for Chelsea Football Club, Griffin’s spokesperson, Zia Ahmed, confirmed to CNN on Wednesday.

Ahmed said Griffin’s bid is an individual one and has nothing to do with the hedge fund business.

“The Ricketts Family, owners of the Chicago Cubs, can confirm they will be leading an investment group that will make a formal bid for Chelsea Football Club this Friday,” the Ricketts Family said in a statement to CNN.

“As long-time operators of an iconic professional sports team, the Ricketts Family and their partners understand the importance of investing for success on the pitch, while respecting the traditions of the club, the fans and the community.

“We look forward to sharing further details of our plans in due course.”

Read More