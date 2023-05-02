Billboard Unveiled for Akanye Samuel-Francis’ Performance During CARIFTA Games

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 5, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): The performance of Akanye Samuel-Francis during the recently concluded 50th Carifta Games held in the Bahamas was celebrated on Friday morning (May 5, 2023)with the unveiling of a billboard along Cayon Street near the Dr. William Connor Primary School.

Akanye Samuel-Francis took first place in the Men’s Under-17 400 metre hurdles clocking a time of 54.14 seconds.

CARIFTA Games Gold Medalist, Akanye Samuel-Francis

During the ceremony, Samuel-Francis thanked everyone who supported him and vowed to continue making country proud.

“I would like to say thanks to everybody for the support. I appreciate it very much and I hope that this continue as I go on a journey and that I will continue to do more things for the community and for the country and make the country I’m at the country proud.”

Parliamentary Representative for Constituency #3, Hon. Konris Maynard was also present for the unveiling and congratulated Akanye for his achievement at the games.

Parliamentary Representative for Constituency #3, Hon Konris Maynard

“I want to take this opportunity to publicly once again congratulate Akanye on your remarkable achievement. Mr. Amory referenced that this is the sort of beginning of a journey in understanding, cause I heard you in an interview, said you weren’t intending to gold medal, you wanted to medal, but you weren’t necessarily intending to gold medal.

But I think what this experience shows that it is possible and now the entire world is ahead of you. All level of achievement is available to you because of your age and because of your talent. And if you hone that you’re not only going to be a success for yourself, but a success for our country of St. Kitts and Nevis.”

He used the opportunity to encourage Akanye to stay focused, grounded and keep the positive reinforcements around him.

Minister Maynard also repeated the government’s commitment in facilitating the upward mobility of the nation’s athletes.

CARIFTA Games Gold Medalist, Akanye Samuel-Francis and his parents