Big Sean Shares Sweet Moment With 1-Year-Old Son Noah With Jhene Aiko

Big Sean shared a video of himself and his 1-year-old son Noah Anderson on a nature walk.

The father and son duo are seen walking a trail through the woods close to a creek. In the adorable clip, Noah is seen clinging to his dad’s hand as he leads him down the trail. Big Sean can be heard guiding the 1-year-old, telling him to watch his step, and he steered him clear of the creek that grabbed his attention. “You can’t go in there,” the rapper tells a curious Noah.

In a second clip, Big Sean carries his son in his arms as he tells him he will now need to wash his hands. The toddler unsurprisingly grabbed his dad’s mouth right then and there. So sweet. The always doting father commented on a Shade Room post on Instagram showcasing both videos writing, “My big guy” with a series of emojis.

Noah’s face was not shown in either of the videos as his parents have been very careful not to reveal his likeness publicly. It’s become a common practice for famous parents for safety and privacy reasons. Big Sean shares his 1-year-old son with singer and longtime partner Jhené Aiko. The two recently performed together at Coachella when Aiko brought out her man to duet with her for their hit collaboration “Beware” from Big Sean’s 2013 sophomore album Hall of Fame.

The proud parents also showed off the all-week celebration of their son’s 1st birthday in November 2023. They marked his first trip around the sun with a family day out to the Aquarium. “Daddy so proud n grateful for you Son!” Big Sean wrote at the time. “We celebrating all week! Noah’s Big 1.” The adorable Noah is the couple’s first child together and Big Sean’s first. Jhené also has a daughter from a previous relationship, which means the couple now has one of each.

Another first for Sean and in other news, the rapper recently announced that his first book comes out this fall. The title “Go Higher” is a mental wellness book inspired by the rapper’s upbringing and the gems and other books given to him by his family of elevated thinkers. It focuses on five practices that have worked for him in achieving inner peace, realizing his purpose, and finding success.

“Besides the music, another project that’s been years in the making and it’s finally time,” Big Sean revealed in a recent Instagram. “I can’t even believe it for real. But anyone who know me since I signed my record deal knows if you look at my old YouTubes, I’ve always been about speaking from the heart, following your intuition and checking in with yourself mentally, because that’s how I was raised.”

“I took all the lessons I learned, all the philosophies mixed with real-life experiences and condensed what works for me into these five strategies that really will teach you what success mean to you and show you what your purpose is if you don’t already know,” he added.

“Go Higher” is now available to preorder and will hit the shelves on October 8.

Tags: Big Sean