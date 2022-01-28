Big Names Included In Guyana Harpy Eagles 15-Man Squad For Regional 4-Day

The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) has announced a 15-man squad for the first and second rounds of the West Indies Championship 2022. The Guyana Harpy Eagles will play Windward Islands Volcanoes from February 9-12, 2022, and Leeward Islands Hurricanes from February 16-19, 2022. Both matches will be played at Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad.

Shimron Hetmyer, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Veerasammy Permaul, Gudakesh Motie, and Keemo Paul are in the 15-man squad, while Kevin Sinclair is on the list of reserves.

The Guyana Harpy Eagles squad is Leon Johnson (Captain), Keemo Paul (Vice-Captain), Chandrapaul Hemraj, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Vishaul Singh, Askhaya Persaud, Anthony Bramble, Tevin Imlach, Veerasammy Permaul, Gudakesh Motie Nial Smith, Clinton Pestano, Shimron Hetmyer, Keon Joseph and Antony Adams.

The reserves are Kemol Savory, Junior Sinclair, Kevin Sinclair, Kevlon Anderson, Ronsford Beaton, Trevon Griffith, and Demitri Cameron.

The squad and reserves are currently engaged in the third and final trial match at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence after which preparation will continue with intensive practice and fitness training under the watchful eyes of the team management led by Head Coach Esuan Crandon. (GCB)