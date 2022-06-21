Beyoncé Delivers Dance Anthem “Break My Soul” Off ‘Renaissance’ Album

Beyoncé drops dance-heavy banger “Break My Soul,” off her upcoming album, due next month.

The “Baby Boy” artist has revealed that she is releasing the first song on her upcoming album ‘Renaissance’ on Monday night. The album is set to be released on July 29, but Beyoncé is already quenching the thirst of fans.

The news of the upcoming song release was shared on her Instagram profile. The song called “Break My Soul,” will drop at midnight Monday, June 20.

The title of the song also had other minute details fans were busy deciphering as the name of the track appeared next to the numeral 6.

There’s no further information on the track nor the album as BeyHive fans speculate on what the artist has in mind. This would make her album come back almost six (6) years since her last project ‘Lemonade’ was released.

During that time, Beyoncé dealt with her husband’s rumored infidelity and has also gone on to bear twins for her husband, Jay-Z.

In recent times, she has also taken on several business ventures like her Ivy Park collection and has even set out in the world of films.

Last week, she announced her upcoming 16-track album and teased it would be “act i.”

Fans have assumed that it could mean that the album is a series or that parts of the album will be released like a serial. In the meantime, the artist has taken over social media as fans cause her to trend over the music announcement and speculate about the project in comparison to her Lemonade album.

That album, released in 2016, debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 chart, bringing the 28-time Grammy winner her sixth consecutive No. 1 release.

In the meantime, the artist also shared more photos from her June 16 British Vogue photoshoot, which teases her upcoming album as an era-defining work coming out of the 2020 global pandemic.

According to Vogue, the piece had “soaring vocals and fierce beats,” with Beyoncé “thinking and rethinking” every single detail of the project.