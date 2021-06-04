Luke Harding Guardian– A late-night stroll in the moonlight, then a sudden and fatal gunshot. What exactly happened between the socialite partner of the son of a billionaire Tory donor and a senior police officer in the early hours of last Friday in the resort of Mata Rocks has gripped the small Caribbean nation […]
Belize Mystery: The Wealthy Socialite & the Dead Cop – The St Kitts Nevis Observer
