Beauty in the Roots Studio Receives Certificate of Achievement From SKNBS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 14, 2022 (SKNBS): On October 14, St. Kitts and Nevis Bureau of Standards presented Beauty in the Roots Studio with a Certificate of Achievement for voluntarily complying with St. Kitts and Nevis Labelling Standard in a brief ceremony held at the bureau’s headquarters at La Guerite.

The presentation fell in line with World Standards Day (WSD), which is celebrated every year on October 14. According to www.worldstandardsday.org, the day is used to raise awareness and increase understanding of the importance of standardization. It is a collaborative initiative of the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), and the International Telecommunications Union

Beauty in the Roots Studio, which is a micro-enterprise that sells scalp therapy oil, has taken the first step in ensuring the quality of her product by purchasing the standard and voluntarily following it. She has also leaned on the advice of the bureau for the labelling of her products.

SKNBS spoke with the owner of Beauty in the Roots Studio, Jacintha Marsham, who said that she purchased the standard in 2022 so that her products could be sold not only at local storefronts but also sold internationally.

Her product was made to treat dry scalp and promote hair growth. Ms. Marsham said that her clients would often report of these difficulties. So, she produced this product as a solution.

To qualify for such a certificate, businesses must purchase and follow the requirements of the standard.

Companies wishing to purchase these or any other standards, which have been adopted by St. Kitts and Nevis, can visit the bureau’s office at La Guerite, email [email protected] or call 869 467 1498.