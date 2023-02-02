BAS CEO defends local produce costs Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

The head of the island’s largest agricultural organisation is refuting claims that high vegetable prices are deterring people from eating healthy.

Chief executive officer of the Barbados Agricultural Organisation, James Paul, while speaking to journalists on Wednesday at the sidelines of AgroFest Food Vendor Workshop, dismissed that reports that eating healthy in the Caribbean was expensive, saying it was a “fallacy”.

According to the UN report, Overview of Food Security and Nutrition 2022, 22.5 per cent of the Latin America and the Caribbean population cannot afford a healthy diet.

Paul contended that the fluctuating price of vegetable produce was due to the quantity available and the time of the year. He emphasised costs would be low, if there was a large supply.

“It always has to do with the time of the year and the quantity of the food available. Cucumber is a vegetable but sometimes it is less than 50 cents a pound – it has to do with the time of the year,” Paul stressed.

“When we make these general statements…we get the impression then that all local foods are expensive, that is not true. It has to do with what we can produce at this point in time,” he reiterated.

