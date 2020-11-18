BRIDGETOWN, Barbados–November 7th,2020–Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley has outlined to an international audience how Barbados is transforming its tourism industry through retraining and retooling to make it deliver more value. Ms. Mottley said it is time to do all the things which could make the country come back “fitter and better” when the tourism industry […]
Barbados Retooling Tourism Industry And Painting It Green. – The St Kitts Nevis Observer
