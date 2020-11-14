Barbados PCR Testing Game Changer Deal Struck With StageZero Life Sciences. – The St Kitts Nevis Observer

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados–November 13th, 2020–The Government of Barbados and the Virginia-based reference laboratory StageZero Life Sciences, have made a landmark agreement, which will offer expedited COVID-19 PCR testing for travellers to Barbados from Canada and the USA. This video explains the process in simple terms. https://www.stagezerolifesciences.com/uploads/b/14548558-273230668846404186/covid-19_travel_to_barbados-720p-201102_759.mp4 The Government of Barbados and the Virginia-based reference laboratory […]

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON DC, 12 November 2020—UNICEF and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) announced today the launch of a tender inviting all COVID-19 vaccine developers to submit a proposal for supply in 2021. The purpose of the plan is to make sure that poorer countries are able to obtain COVID-19 vaccines when […]