Barbados Health Minister Bostic To Be Publicly Vaccinated. – The St Kitts Nevis Observer

admin 1 day ago

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados–December 4th 2020–PAHO/WHO Representative to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, Dr. Yitades Gebre, today revealed that “Barbados is one of the first countries to take action and deposit funds for the procurement of the COVID-19 vaccine”. And, Minister of Health and Wellness, Lieutenant Colonel Jeffrey Bostic, in speaking to the readiness of Barbados to […]
Next Post

Three international travellers have COVID-19, quarantined after arriving at RLBIA - The St Kitts Nevis Observer

Sat Dec 5 , 2020
BASSETERRE, St. Kitts –- Dr. Hazel Laws, Chief Medical Officer, has confirmed that three international travellers arriving at the Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw International Airport have the COVID-19 virus. “Based on the travel records of these three international travellers or non-nationals, one landed in St Kitts on November 20 from India; […]

You May Like