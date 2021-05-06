Nearly 100 Barbadian LIAT workers can expect at least $2,000 from the Barbados Government to be paid immediately or within a week at the latest. After a ZOOM Meeting today, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley shared this announcement saying that she wants to help the displaced workers who are in many instances drowning in debt. Both […]
Barbados Govt. to Gift Liat Workers $2,000 – The St Kitts Nevis Observer
