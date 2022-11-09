Bandman Kevo Roasted For WLM, Elon Musk and Kanye West Tattoos

Bandman Kevo catching some heat for his latest round of tattoo.

The “White Lives Matter” slogan has been harshly criticized by several sectors of society, including both black and white people. The controversial retort to “Black Lives Matter” was recently made even more popular by the recently maligned rapper Kanye West.

Now it seems his sentiments are catching on with some in the industry as Bandman Kevo seems to have joined the bandwagon. It’s a safe assumption that he supports the slang following his decision to get several new tattoos, including one which features the slogan, as well as Kanye West wearing a MAGA hat.

The “Hacking” rapper took to Instagram earlier this week to show off what he thinks is art. He also took the opportunity to show his fans more bits of the other famous faces and slogans that will now be a permanent part of his physical presence.

For context, “White Live Matter” is situated just above his right ankle, while the portrait of Kanye in a red, pro-Trump MAGA hat is on the inside of his left thigh. Not just that, but the view he gave his fans confirmed that he has turned his body into a real-life canvas.

The long list of celebs that he has tatted to his body includes Donald Trump, Kobe Bryant, Virgil Abloh, Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, and Jeff Bezos. It also appears that he went full advertising board mode and also has the Tesla, Amazon, and Facebook logos on his body.

The Shade Room shared the information on Instagram, and as could be predicted, fans were eager to roast the Chicago native.

“No amount of money could get me to do this That’s lame as hell & as a black tattoo artist it’s disrespectful. Especially for clout, likes or attention,” one fan said as another added, “This the same dude that paid for abs and forgot the damn lipo in the shoulders!! We can’t trust a damn thing he does!! Have at it Bandman????”

Almost all of the commenters under the post shared their feelings about the tattoos, with most saying that they were amazed at how far a person would go for clout. The tattoos also elicited strong remarks on Twitter.

The recent attention wasn’t enough for him either, as it looks like he might be going viral again this week.

Even though this time, the reason is not as sinister. The “Fresh Out the Gym” rapper posted some photos of him showing off his massive upper body while vacationing in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

The problem is that many fans happen to believe that his body didn’t come from hard work at the gym but rather that it was cosmetically enhanced. That’s not a far stretch to believe either, since he previously publicly documented his liposuction surgery last summer.

At that time, Memphis rapper BlocBoy JB went after Bandman Kevo, which led to an entertaining back-and-forth between the two. The jury is still out on who won that war of words but most sided with BlocBoy JB, and some even joined in the jesting.

Even though the choice of tattoos is questionable, it still took a lot of effort as tattoo artist Phor completed them after an arduous 30-hour session.

What do you think of Bandman Kevo’s choice of tattoos?

