Back To School Opening Ceremony Held

Basseterre, St. Kitts, 28th August 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): Ahead of the return to classes on September 4, teachers, education officials and other dignitaries came together at the Rivers of Living Water Christian Centre on Monday morning for The Back to School Opening Ceremony 2023-24.

The ceremony was held under the theme “Transforming Education Through Self-Renewal, Holistic Partnerships & Digital Solutions”.

The event was described as an opportunity for educators to recommit to the task of working together to ensure that each child has access to quality education

Delivering welcome remarks, Chief Education Officer Francil Morris urged teachers to remember the impact they have on the young minds of the federation.

“As we stand on the precipice of an exciting era in education, let us never lose sight of the significant impact we have on the lives of those we touch,” he said. “Our combined efforts create an environment where curiosity is nurtured, potentials are unlocked and dreams are realized. Let us embrace the challenges that may come away with the same spirit and determination and resilience that has defined us throughout the years.”

Minister of Education the Hon. Geoffrey Hanley welcomed the new and returning teachers and spoke of the ministry’s efforts to professionalize the teaching force.

“This process seeks to ascribe similar status and profile to the teaching service that other professions such as doctors, nurses and lawyers enjoy. Provisions will be made for untrained and substitute teachers to qualify within a given time frame and this will have the added advantage of qualifying these teachers for greater retirement and pension benefits.”

During the course of the opening ceremony the new teachers for the upcoming school year were introduced to the gathering and tokens were presented to them.

The ceremony also featured a motivational address by Former Speaker of the National Assembly, Curtis Martin.