Baby reveal: Rihanna shares first look at son on TikTok Loop Cayman Islands

Black Immigrant Daily News

The world has been waiting and Bajan Bad Gal Robyn Rihanna Fenty, who is well known for suddenly making big announcements and leaving the world in shock, has done it yet again.

RiRi left many gobsmacked today, Saturday, December 17, when she finally showed the world her baby boy, whom she welcomed with boyfriend A$AP Rocky back in May of this year.

It’s been seven months since the new mom gave birth and she has been tightlipped about her son.

Back in November, ahead of her Savage x Fenty 2022 launch, Rihanna gushed about her newborn in an interview with Associated Press.

Speaking on her upcoming Super Bowl performance, the multi-Grammy winner said, “If I’m going to leave my baby, I’m going to leave my baby for something special”.

In the short debut video uploaded on her TikTok today, the infant can be seen smiling with his mother, and as he grabs for her phone, mom with a distinct Bajan accent can be heard saying, “You tryna get Mommy phone?”. Rihanna is also heard giggling, almost snorting with laughter, as her son gurgles and coos.

The video captioned “Hacked” marks Rihanna’s first post on TikTok – @Rihanna.

In just two hours, the video is at almost 900K likes, 27.3K comments and 52.5K shares.

@rihanna

hacked

? original sound – Rihanna

Hollywood Unlocked, a pop culture blog, also released never seen photos of the adorable baby boy a couple of hours before Rihanna’s reveal. Jason Lee said Rihanna is “a real one” for allowing him to make this reveal and he thanked her, tweeting – Thank you @rihanna for trusting us to share. Adorable!

NewsAmericasNow.com