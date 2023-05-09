Autopsy Results Of Body Of Shakel Campbell

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 11, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom/Press Release): The police have released the results of an autopsy performed on the body of 27-year-old Shakel Campbell of Craddock Road, Nevis.

The autopsy was done on Tuesday, by Resident Pathologist, Dr. Naudica Phillip.

Dr. Phillip concluded that death was a result of hypovolemic shock due to multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and back.

According to police, on the night of May 3rd, 2023, the RSCNPF responded to a report of someone being shot in the Craddock Road area.

Upon arrival, Police found Mr. Campbell motionless and seated in an upright position in his car. Further examination revealed that he had been shot several times about the body.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

