Autopsy Results of Alden “OJ” Maynard

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 15 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): The police have released the autopsy results of homicide victim Alden ‘OJ’ Maynard.

Resident pathologist Dr. Adrian Nunez performed an autopsy on the body of 47 year old Maynard of Shadwell on June 14th.

Dr. Nunez concluded that death was as a result of Severe cranioencephalic trauma, which is brain damage, due to a gunshot wound to the head.

According to reports, on the morning of June 6th, 2023, Mr. Maynard was shot while driving along the F.T. Williams Highway.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On June 10th the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force arrested and charged Keith Godwin Prickley Pear Alley, with Maynard’s murder.