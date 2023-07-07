Autopsy Results For Garvey Rogers

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 11 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom/Press Release): The police have released the results of an autopsy performed on the body of 35-year-old Garvey Rogers of Conaree Village, St. Kitts.

The autopsy was done on July 10th, 2023, by Resident Pathologist, Dr. Adrian Nuñez.

Dr. Nuñez concluded that death was as a result of hypovolemic shock due to multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

According to reports, On July 4th, 2023, Mr. Rogers was shot multiple times by armed assailants in Osbourne Street in Cayon. He was pronounced dead at the scene.