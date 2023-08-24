Autopsy Results For Elvis Maynard

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 24 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom/Press Release): Police have released the autopsy results of Elvis Maynard, following his sudden death earlier this week.

According to the autopsy report which was conducted by Resident Pathologists, Dr. Adrian Nunez and Dr. Naudica Phillip, Maynard died of Severe Bilateral Bronchopneumonia – a type of lung disease – and Pulmonary Emphysema, a chronic lung condition.

On August 21st, Mr. Maynard was found lying motionless on the ground in his yard. He was examined and pronounced deceased at the scene.

Maynard was 55 years old.