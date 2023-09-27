Autopsy Report For Deonjay Finley

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 2, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom/Press Release): The police have released the autopsy results for 32 year old Deonjay Finley of Bird Rock who died on September 23.

The autopsy was performed by resident pathologist Dr. Adrian Nunez. According to Dr. Nunez the cause of Mr Finley’s death was extreme internal hemorrhaging into the chest & abdominal cavities.

According to a police report, on the night of September 23rd Mr. Finley was found lying in the road along Old Road Bay on St. Kitts.

He was taken to the Joseph N. France General Hospital for treatment where it was discovered that he had multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.

Owing to the extent of his injuries, he died during emergency surgery.