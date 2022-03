The content originally appeared on: ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 11, 2022 (RSCNPF): An autopsy was performed on the body of 19-year-old Nicholas Evans of Brick Kiln on March 10, 2022, by Resident Pathologist, Dr. Adrian Nuñez.

Dr. Nuñez concluded that death was due to Visceral Congestion (Suicide).

No foul play is suspected.