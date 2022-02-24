Autopsy Performed on the Body of Benson Ramplin

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 23, 2022 (RSCNPF): An autopsy was been performed on the body of 63-year-old Benson Ramplin of Old Road on February 18, 2022, by Resident Pathologist, Dr. Adrian Nuñez.

Dr. Nuñez concluded that death was a natural death.

No foul play is suspected.

Reports indicated that on February 15, 2022, the Police received a call sometime after 5 p.m. requesting assistance at Ramplin’s home.

When officers entered the house, his body was found partially clothed in his bedroom.

The District Medical Officer arrived at the scene and pronounced him dead.

The scene was processed by Personnel from the Forensic Department and the autopsy was scheduled to determine the exact cause of death..