Autopsy Performed on the Body of Arthur Henry

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 08, 2022 (RSCNPF) — An autopsy was performed on the body of 67-year-old Arthur Henry of Fountain Estate on April 08, 2022, by Resident Pathologist, Dr. Adrian Nuñez.

Dr. Nuñez concluded that death was as a result of severe brain injury due to a single gunshot wound to the head.

Henry who was reported missing on March 24thwas found in the Fountain Estate Mountain area on April 05, 2022.

His body was identified by members of his family on April 08, 2022.

Personnel from the Forensic Department processed the scene and items of evidential value were collected.

The Police are appealing to persons who might have information regarding this incident to contact the Violent Crime Unit by dialing 467-1887, 467-1888, 662-3468, their nearest Police Station or the crime hotline at 707.