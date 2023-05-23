Autopsy Performed On Teen Crash Victim

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 28, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom/Press Release): The police have released the results of an autopsy performed on the body of 15-year-old Lashley Orlando Weekes, Jr of Saddlers Village.

The autopsy was done on Wednesday, by Resident Pathologist, Dr. Adrian Nunez.

Dr. Nunez concluded that death was a result of craniocervical trauma due to a motor vehicle accident.

According to police, On May 19th, Mr Weekes, Jr. was the victim of a vehicular accident in Halfway Tree of St. Kitts.

The incident occurred on Friday at around 8:15PM .

Preliminary reports indicate that motor truck PA-2893, owned and driven by Morgan Wyatt of The Alley, Sandy Point, ran off the island main road and collided with a house owned by Desmond Morton, located on the seaside of the road. Mr Wyatt was travelling in the direction of Sandy Point with three passengers, namely Lashley Weekes, Tijay Matthew, and ‘Stachie’ of Saddlers. Mr Wyatt overtook two (2) parked vehicles and rapidly swerved back to the seaside lane to avoid oncoming traffic.

This resulted in his truck veering off the road and colliding with Mr Morton’s house. Mr. Matthew and ‘Stachie’, being the passengers in the truck’s bed, fell off upon impact.

Mr Weekes was the passenger inside the truck. Regrettably, he was pronounced dead at the scene. Law enforcement and Emergency Services responded to the scene and Mr’s Wyatt, Matthew, and ‘Stachie’ were transported to the Joseph N. France General for treatment of minor injuries indicative of an accident of this nature.

