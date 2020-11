BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — An autopsy was performed on the body of 32-year-old Rochelle Bennett alias “Boom Boom” of George Street, Newtown on November 25 by Resident Pathologist, Dr. Adrian Nunez. The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force wishes to inform the public that the previously issued autopsy findings did not include the full […]

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts –- Stories of the 25 Most Remarkable Teens were inspirational, impressive and heart-warming, according to Director of Youth Empowerment in St. Kitts, Pierre Liburd. “These young people are remarkable,” explained Liburd. “They are strong, intelligent, creative, and innovative, they are resilient. I want to commend them for […]