BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — An autopsy was performed on the body of 18-year-old Jahquan Merritt of Fort Thomas Road, McKnight on January 15. Resident Pathologist, Dr. Adrian Nuñez concluded that Merritt’s death was as a result of severe head injury due to a single gunshot wound to the head.

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Police have formally arrested and charged 35-year-old Tabari Roberts of Lower Thibou Avenue, McKnight for the murder of Lamonte Heyliger and Jahquan Merritt. The offences occurred on January 11, 2021, at Lower Thibou Avenue. He was charged on January 15, 2021, and has been remanded […]