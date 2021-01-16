Next Post

Tabari Roberts charged in double murder - The St Kitts Nevis Observer

Sat Jan 16 , 2021
BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Police have formally arrested and charged 35-year-old Tabari Roberts of Lower Thibou Avenue, McKnight for the murder of Lamonte Heyliger and Jahquan Merritt. The offences occurred on January 11, 2021, at Lower Thibou Avenue. He was charged on January 15, 2021, and has been remanded […]

You May Like

Next Post

Tabari Roberts charged in double murder - The St Kitts Nevis Observer

Sat Jan 16 , 2021
BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Police have formally arrested and charged 35-year-old Tabari Roberts of Lower Thibou Avenue, McKnight for the murder of Lamonte Heyliger and Jahquan Merritt. The offences occurred on January 11, 2021, at Lower Thibou Avenue. He was charged on January 15, 2021, and has been remanded […]

You May Like