BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — An autopsy was performed on the body of 18-year-old Jahquan Merritt of Fort Thomas Road, McKnight on January 15. Resident Pathologist, Dr. Adrian Nuñez concluded that Merritt’s death was as a result of severe head injury due to a single gunshot wound to the head.
Tabari Roberts charged in double murder - The St Kitts Nevis Observer
Sat Jan 16 , 2021
Autopsy performed on Jahquan Merritt, results released – The St Kitts Nevis Observer
