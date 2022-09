The content originally appeared on: ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 01, 2022 (RSCNPF): Resident Pathologist, Dr. Adrian Nuñez performed an autopsy on the body of 23-year-old Shakeel Marsham of Godwin Ghaut on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

Dr. Nuñez concluded that death was due to hypovolemic shock and multiple traumatic injuries as a result of a motor vehicular accident.