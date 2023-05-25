Autopsy On The Body Of Oswald Elliott

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 28, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom/Press Release): The police have released the findings of the autopsy of the body of former teacher, Oswald Elliott, who was found dead in his home last week.

The autopsy was conducted on Friday by Resident Pathologist Dr. Adrian Nunez. The report indicates that death was due to multi-organ failure.

The police say the cause of the organ failure is still under investigation.

On the morning of May 23, 69-year-old Oswald Elliott was found in his home at Nevis Street by a family member.

He was unresponsive. The district medical officer pronounced him deceased on the scene.

