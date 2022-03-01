Australia continues flood relief and rescue efforts as Sydney braces for heavy rains

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Military helicopters airlifted stranded people from rooftops of flooded neighborhoods in eastern Australia and a tenth victim was found on Tuesday following days of torrential rain as the wild weather slowly shifts south toward Sydney.

The death toll rose to 10 after a woman believed in her 80s was found dead inside a flooded property, police said.

Floodwater from the deluge, which began late last week, submerged several towns and bridges in Queensland and New South Wales, and was moving to the south with heavy rains and possible flash flooding forecast for Sydney.

Residents stand by a flooded street in Lawrence suburb, some 70 kilometers New South Wales border city Lismore, on March 1, 2022.

“This rather significant weather system … we will see it come into the central coast of Sydney and we are already experiencing elements of that right now,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said during a media briefing.

Sydney, Australia’s largest city and home to more than 5 million people, could receive up to 150 mm (6 inches) of rains within a six-hour period on Tuesday afternoon, the Bureau of Meteorology said. Sydney’s mean rainfall for March is 138 mm, according to official data.

