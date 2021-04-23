Attorney Wayne Panton was elected unopposed as Premier of the Cayman Islands one week after a general election. “Despite the events of the past week, where there was certainty and uncertainty, this is how democracy works, and more importantly this is how democracy was designed to work,” Panton told the ceremony after being sworn into […]
Attorney Wayne Panton Sworn in as Premier in Cayman Islands – The St Kitts Nevis Observer
