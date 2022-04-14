Atlanta Cricket Masters to Tour St. Kitts –Nevis

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 14, 2022 — The Atlanta Cricket Masters club, out of the USA, which comprises of cricketers over the age of 43, will be in the federation of St. Kitts and Nevis for a grand tour this weekend.

They are being hosted by the St. Kitts Masters Cricket Association

They will engage in several matches.

The schedule is as follows:

Friday 15th April-versus the Nevis Masters at the VOJN grounds

Saturday 16th April-versus the St. Kitts masters at Conaree

Sunday 17th April-versus the St. Kitts Masters at Conaree

Monday 18th April-versus the St. Kitts Masters at Conaree

All matches will be of 20 overs per team duration, except for the match scheduled for Monday, which will be of 30 overs duration per team.

The plan is for the St. Kitts Masters to do a return visit to Atlanta in 2023, all in an effort to promote the game of Cricket.