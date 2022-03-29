At least five dead in shooting near Tel Aviv

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Jerusalem and Gaza (CNN)Five people were killed in a shooting near Tel Aviv, according to Israeli police, marking the third such attack in Israel within a week.

The attack started in the ultra-orthodox city of Bnei Brak, just east of Tel Aviv, before continuing on and ending near the entrance to Ramat Gan.

A police spokesperson said a preliminary investigation found that at least one assailant used an assault rifle against civilians in several locations before being killed by local police forces. It is not clear whether one of the dead was an assailant.

Among the five dead was a police officer who engaged with the attacker, police said in a statement.

Bnei Brak Mayor Avraham Rubinstein pleaded with residents to stay indoors in the hours after the shooting, telling Israeli Channel 12 people should wait for instructions from police as officers cased the area in case of more assailants.

