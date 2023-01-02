Assorted rounds of ammunition found in St Andrew operation Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News
Fifty-three assorted rounds of ammunition for multiple types of weapons were seized during an operation on Ambrook Lane in St Andrew on Sunday, January 1.
Reports from the Half-Way Tree police are that about 12:30 am, lawmen conducted an operation in the area, during which an open lot was searched and the following assorted rounds of ammunition were found in a plastic bag:
* Five 12 gauge cartridges
* Twenty .38 cartridges
* Fifteen 5.56 cartridges
* Nine .40 cartridges
* A magazine loaded with four 9mm cartridges.
The ammunition was seized, and no one was arrested in connection with the find.
