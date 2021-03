March 05, 2021 View in browser AP Morning Wir Ted Anthony Director of Digital Innovation The Rundown AP Exclusive: Officers maced, trampled: Docs expose depth of Jan. 6 chaos Two firefighters loaned to Washington for the day were the only medics on the Capitol steps Jan. 6, trying to triage injured officers as they watched […]

French supermarket chain Casino is being sued by indigenous groups from the Amazon, for allegedly selling beef linked to deforestation. The 11 indigenous groups, backed by NGOs in the US and France, are seeking €3.1m ($3.7m; £2.7m) in damages. In a statement, the groups linked Casino meat to an area […]