April 1, 2021 Today an AP Exclusive shows the company at the heart of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine problems has been cited repeatedly for issues including cracked vials and poorly trained employees. We analyze President Biden’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan. And 20 years after the Netherlands became the first country to legalize same-sex marriage, we […]

Evelyn Wever-Croes, Prime Minister of Aruba, signs the resignation letter of her Cabinet.e There is shock across the Dutch Caribbean as the Prime Minister of Aruba, Evelyn Wever-Croes, has tendered her resignation and that of her Cabinet. During a news conference yesterday, it was stated the decision was taken after the Public Prosecutor’s Office […]