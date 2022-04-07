Asian and Indian Actors Needed in ‘Varuna’

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 6, 2022 — The production team of Varuna is seeking to cast actors of East Asian descent for the shooting of the upcoming movie.

The live-action film will be using the Caribbean waters to replicate the poaching culture in the Andaman Sea (off the coast of Thailand).

The film will be shot this May, following all required pandemic safety measures, and will be released internationally.

Pay ranges from 25EC-35EC/HR for Asian and Indian roles as the main cast, to 9EC-15EC/HR for Afro-Caribbean roles as background cast. Each role would be about 3-7 days onset in early June consisting of 10-hour work-days, with meals.

Interested actors do not have to speak English nor require any acting experience. The auditions are being done virtually and submissions are being taken now.

The production is seeking the following actors to cast in the film:

Asian males, ages 25-40; Indian males, ages 40-60; Afro-Caribbean males, ages 10-70; Afro-Caribbean females, ages 21-50.

If persons are interested in auditioning, they can email their name and full body picture to [email protected] OR text the word “Casting” to +1 419-967-5171 and further information will be shared.

Only current residents of St. Kitts And Nevis will be considered for the roles. The deadline to submit casting applications is April 25th, 11:59 PM EST.